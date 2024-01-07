Appellate Tribunal rejects appeal of PTI’s Qureshi

MULTAN - Appellate tribunal Saturday rejected the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf TI central leader Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi for contesting elec­tions from NA-150, NA 151, and PP-218.

Earlier, the Returning Officers for NA 150, NA 151 and PP 218 rejected the nomination papers of Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Judge Appellate Tribunal Justice Sarfraz Muhammad Dogar announced the decision, on Saturday. The Tribunal maintained the decision of Returning Officers.

Appellate Tribunals constituted to dispose of the appeals filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the general elections will continue to decide on appeals till Wednesday.

These tribunals are being headed by judges of the High Courts. According to election sched­ule, the preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of this month and candi­dates can withdraw their nomination papers by 12th of January.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of this month while polling for general elec­tions will be held on 8th of next month.