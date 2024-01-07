Aryna Sabalenka reaches final in Brisbane

BRISBANE - Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina each posted a straight-sets victory on Saturday to advance to the final of the Brisbane International and set up a rematch of the final in the 2023 Australian Open. Top-seeded Sabalenka notched 10 aces and broke fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka’s serve on three occasions en route to extending her winning streak to 15 matches on Australian soil with a 6-2, 6-4 win. Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, who fell in three sets to Sabalenka in last year’s Australian Open final, recorded eight aces and 26 winners in a 6-3, 6-2 win over Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic. The second-seeded Rybakina also took advantage of four double faults by her foe to end the match. Defending champion Coco Gauff advanced to the final in Auckland, New Zealand, following a 6-3, 6-1 victory over fourth-seeded Emma Navarro. Gauff dispatched her fellow American in 62 minutes and extended her run of wins to 18 straight sets in Auckland. She has not lost a set in the tournament this year.