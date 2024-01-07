Aryna Sabalenka reaches final in Brisbane

BRISBANE - Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybaki­na each posted a straight-sets victory on Saturday to ad­vance to the final of the Bris­bane International and set up a rematch of the final in the 2023 Australian Open. Top-seeded Sabalenka notched 10 aces and broke fellow Be­larusian Victoria Azarenka’s serve on three occasions en route to extending her win­ning streak to 15 matches on Australian soil with a 6-2, 6-4 win. Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, who fell in three sets to Sa­balenka in last year’s Aus­tralian Open final, recorded eight aces and 26 winners in a 6-3, 6-2 win over Linda Noskova of the Czech Repub­lic. The second-seeded Ry­bakina also took advantage of four double faults by her foe to end the match. De­fending champion Coco Gauff advanced to the final in Auck­land, New Zealand, following a 6-3, 6-1 victory over fourth-seeded Emma Navarro. Gauff dispatched her fellow Ameri­can in 62 minutes and ex­tended her run of wins to 18 straight sets in Auckland. She has not lost a set in the tour­nament this year.