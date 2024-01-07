Aseefa Bhutto visits newly constructed climate resilient houses in two villages

LARKANA - Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, along with Bibi Sanam Bhutto, visited newly constructed climate resilient houses in two villages in Naudero, Larkana, Sindh on Saturday.

This initiative, under the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh Peoples Hous­ing for Flood Affectees program, aims to rebuild 2 million houses destroyed during the catastrophic floods and empower marginalized communi­ties. In Village Wandh Ali Moham­mad Kartio, Talka Ratodero District Larkana, a total of 92 houses are being constructed, with 18 already completed. Similarly, in Village Al­lah Warayo Solangi, UC Garhi Khuda Bakksh Bhutto Talka Ratodero Dis­trict Larkana, a total of 224 houses will be built, with 29 already con­structed. These houses not only pro­vide shelter for flood-affected fami­lies but also grant land titles in the name of women heads of households.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was deep­ly moved by the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of these initia­tives. Meeting with individuals like Ms Munawar Khatoon and Meem Kha­toon, whose houses have been rebuilt and received land titles in their names, was heartwarming. This endeavour highlights the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to empowering the most vulnerable segments of society. In her interactions with the women of these communities, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari took the time to listen to their grievances and concerns. She was ac­companied by Political Secretary to Chairman PPP, Jameel Soomro, for­mer Provincial Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, and Khursheed Junejo, show­casing the united effort of the party towards the betterment of the people. The Pakistan People’s Party has long been dedicated to uplifting the poor and marginalized. The party’s slogan, “Roti Kapra Aur Makaan,” is a testament to its commitment to providing food, clothing, and housing for all. Through the construction of climate resilient houses for flood affectees, the party aims not only to provide shelter but also to empower millions of women in the process. Looking ahead, if elected on 8th February, the PPP pledges to build an additional 3 million climate resilient houses across Pakistan. The party envisions a future where land titles are transferred to women heads of households, enabling millions of in­dividuals to have a home and millions of women to gain empowerment. This commitment reflects the fulfillment of one of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s most central promises, ‘Makaan’, which Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is upholding through his dedication to fighting for reconstruction and land transfer, empowering the marginalised not just with shelter today, but with a more secure tomorrow.