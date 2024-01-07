Sunday, January 07, 2024
Cattle theft gang busted, stolen cattle recovered

Our Staff Reporter
January 07, 2024
BUREWALA  -  Police claimed to have arrested two members cat­tle theft gang and recovered over Rs5.4 million of stolen cattle and other goods from their posses­sion. According to details, SHO Fateh Shah police along with his team raided and arrested an active gang of cattle theft including Muhammad Bashir and Ali Raza and recovered 18 goats and 15 other big animals. The arrested accused were used to steal animals from houses at night time and sold them in far-flung areas. As many as 28 cases were traced against the accused. The recovered goods were handed over to the owners.

