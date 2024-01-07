CDA to hold first auction of 2024 next week

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) would hold first auction of the current year in next week.
Nauman Khalid, Member Technical & Digitization, CDA along with his team visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and briefed the business community about the auction of CDA plots on January 10, 11 & 12, 2024 in F-9 Park, Islamabad. CDA would auction a total of 35 plots out of which 11 plots would be auctioned on the first day, 10 on the second day, and 14 on the third day. The categories of plots include Marakaz, Blue Area, Park Road, apartments, hotels, petrol pumps, hospitals, timber, agro farms, I&T Centers, Aabpara Market, Class-III shopping centers, and revision of deferred plots.
Nauman Khalid said that CDA would give possession of auctioned plots on payment of 75% of the premium while a 10% rebate would be given on payment of the lumpsum amount. He also briefed the business community about various development initiatives of CDA including the development of a cycling lane in Islamabad to reduce traffic congestion, the introduction of more bus routes, digitization of land records, automation of approval of building plans and automated parking, etc. He said that ICCI should cooperate with CDA in making auction successful. He said that ICCI should give a list of prioritized issues of the business community and CDA would form a team to address them.
Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that CDA should ensure the provision of all required infrastructure and civic amenities for the plots being auctioned to save the investors from unnecessary problems. He said that CDA should introduce mobile apps to provide online services to the business community and the citizens regarding approval of building plans and other plot-related matters. He said that the CDA should set up its Facilitation Desk in ICCI to facilitate the business community in CDA-related affairs. He stressed for replacement of old sewerage lines with new ones and the development of markets. He assured that ICCI would cooperate in mobilizing investors for active participation in the CDA’s auction of plots.