CDA to hold first auction of 2024 next week

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Author­ity (CDA) would hold first auction of the current year in next week.

Nauman Khalid, Member Techni­cal & Digitization, CDA along with his team visited Islamabad Cham­ber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and briefed the business commu­nity about the auction of CDA plots on January 10, 11 & 12, 2024 in F-9 Park, Islamabad. CDA would auc­tion a total of 35 plots out of which 11 plots would be auctioned on the first day, 10 on the second day, and 14 on the third day. The categories of plots include Marakaz, Blue Area, Park Road, apartments, hotels, pet­rol pumps, hospitals, timber, agro farms, I&T Centers, Aabpara Mar­ket, Class-III shopping centers, and revision of deferred plots.

Nauman Khalid said that CDA would give possession of auc­tioned plots on payment of 75% of the premium while a 10% rebate would be given on payment of the lumpsum amount. He also briefed the business community about various development initiatives of CDA including the development of a cycling lane in Islamabad to re­duce traffic congestion, the intro­duction of more bus routes, digiti­zation of land records, automation of approval of building plans and automated parking, etc. He said that ICCI should cooperate with CDA in making auction successful. He said that ICCI should give a list of prioritized issues of the busi­ness community and CDA would form a team to address them.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Presi­dent, Islamabad Chamber of Com­merce & Industry said that CDA should ensure the provision of all required infrastructure and civic amenities for the plots being auc­tioned to save the investors from unnecessary problems. He said that CDA should introduce mobile apps to provide online ser­vices to the business community and the citi­zens regarding approval of building plans and other plot-related matters. He said that the CDA should set up its Facilitation Desk in ICCI to fa­cilitate the business community in CDA-related affairs. He stressed for replacement of old sew­erage lines with new ones and the development of markets. He assured that ICCI would cooper­ate in mobilizing investors for active participa­tion in the CDA’s auction of plots.