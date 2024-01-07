Climate-smart water management critical to boost food production in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - With a rapidly growing population and increasing water scarcity, climate-smart on-farm water management is criti­cal for sustainable food production in Pakistan, emphasised Muhammad Arif Goheer, Head of Agriculture, Forestry and Land Use Section at Global Change Impact Studies Centre, the Ministry of Climate Change. “Pakistan, an agricul­ture-dependent economy, faces a rising demand for water-intensive crops due to its growing population. Traditional flood irrigation methods used by farm­ers are inefficient, leading to water wastage and soil degradation,” he said. “Climate change-induced variations in precipitation patterns pose a significant threat, making it imperative for farmers to adopt strategies that can withstand changing climatic conditions.”

He said one major obstacle to imple­menting climate-smart water manage­ment practices was the lack of awareness and education among farmers. “Many are still unaware of the benefits of modern irrigation techniques such as drip and sprinkler systems, which can significantly reduce water usage while increasing crop yields.” “Limited access to capital and re­sources further hampers the adoption of these technologies, particularly among small-scale farmers who form the back­bone of Pakistan’s agriculture sector,” he pointed out while talking to WealthPK.

“Farmers commonly practice flood­ing as an irrigation method, which has an efficiency of no more than 50%. This results in low irrigation efficiency at the farm level, which significantly hinders the attainment of production potential from otherwise highly productive agri­cultural lands,” he added.

Arif Goheer said that to address this, targeted investments in climate-smart agriculture were essential. “Addition­ally, empowering women farmers with knowledge and resources will enhance their resilience.”

He pointed out that Pakistan had wit­nessed severe droughts and devastating floods, and balancing water availability and demand was crucial. “Investments in improved seeds, technology and water infrastructure are necessary to mitigate these challenges,” he added. “Despite these challenges, there are promising opportunities on the horizon. The gov­ernment and various non-governmental organizations increasingly recognise the need to invest in sustainable water man­agement initiatives.” “Financial support and incentives are provided to farmers willing to transition to more efficient irrigation methods. Additionally, part­nerships with research institutions and the private sector are fostering the de­velopment and dissemination of innova­tive technologies tailored to the specific needs of Pakistani farmers.”