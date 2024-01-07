CM visits General Hospital, reviews upgradation

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday reached General Hospital to review progress on the upgrada­tion work of the Emergency Block. Upgradation work of the General Hospital’s Emergency Block gained speed and overall 80 percent work has been completed. The CM visited the Emergen­cy Block for two hours. He went to all the four floors and monitored the ongoing construction activities. Two floors of the Emergency Block will be completed before January 20 while oth­er two floors will also be completed by January 31. Mohsin Naqvi shook hands with the labour­ers busy at their work late night and inquired about their working hours. The CM directed to improve the Emergency Block building and is­sued necessary directions to the Secretary C&W in this regard. He maintained that the Emer­gency Block after its completion will be opened to patients at the earliest, adding that the lat­est medical facilities were being provided in the upgraded Emergency Block.