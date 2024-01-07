CnergyicoPk exhibits advanced oil spill response capabilities at Barracuda-XII

LAHORE - CnergyicoPk Limited, Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated oil refining company, participated in the highly regarded International Exercise Barracuda-XII. This endeavor highlighted the company’s adeptness in marine oil spill response, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and marine safety.
Barracuda-XII marks the continuation of a series of annual exercises aimed at fortifying collective preparedness and response strategies for marine oil spill incidents. Conducted by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and guided by the Pakistan Navy, this critical exercise unfolded in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Karachi. Featuring a collaborative effort among units of Pakistan Navy, PMSA, various government bodies and civil organizations, Barracuda-XII also welcomed observers and representatives from 13 different countries, alongside numerous public and private-sector companies.
“Cnergyico is immensely thankful to everyone involved in Barracuda-XII,” stated Masroor Sabir, VP Information at Cnergyico. He continued, “We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of operational excellence and environmental responsibility, contributing to a safer and cleaner marine environment for all.”