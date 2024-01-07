CnergyicoPk exhibits advanced oil spill response capabilities at Barracuda-XII

LAHORE - CnergyicoPk Limited, Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated oil refining company, participated in the highly regarded Interna­tional Exercise Barracuda-XII. This endeavor highlighted the company’s adeptness in marine oil spill response, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and marine safety.

Barracuda-XII marks the con­tinuation of a series of annual exercises aimed at fortifying collective preparedness and re­sponse strategies for marine oil spill incidents. Conducted by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and guided by the Pakistan Navy, this critical exercise unfolded in the Arabi­an Sea off the coast of Karachi. Featuring a collaborative effort among units of Pakistan Navy, PMSA, various government bodies and civil organizations, Barracuda-XII also welcomed observers and representatives from 13 different countries, alongside numerous public and private-sector companies.

“Cnergyico is immensely thankful to everyone involved in Barracuda-XII,” stated Masroor Sabir, VP Information at Cner­gyico. He continued, “We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of operational excellence and environmental responsibility, contributing to a safer and cleaner marine envi­ronment for all.”