Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatment facilities

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Di­vision Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday visited Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Trans­plantation (RIUT) and inspected the medical treatment facilities being provided to the patients.

Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Medical University, Dr. Umar, DMMS, RIUT Dr. Azhar, Xeon Building and other officers were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner took notice of non-functional heating system in some wards of the hospital due to technical fault in HVAC sen­sors. He said that HVAC sensors should be replaced immediately and the heating system should be made fully functional as the patients could not bear this cold. The Commissioner also visited Emergency, Operation Theater, Radiology, Dialysis Center and OPD. The DMS briefed the Com­missioner about the facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital. The Building Department representative also briefed about the repair work.

The Commissioner was in­formed that in this state-of-the-art 250-bed hospital, more than 100 emergency patients are admitted and provided medical treatment daily while on an av­erage, 250 to 300 patients visit the OPD of the hospital daily. Currently, five departments of the hospital are fully functional.

So far, the patients are being provided surgery, dialysis, pa­thology, radiology and nephrol­ogy medical facilities at RIUT.

The transplant unit would also be fully functional by March, the Commissioner was briefed.

Apart from this, 13 depart­ments of Holy Family Hospital are also temporarily providing services in this hospital.