DC visits service delivery centre

SWABI - Deputy Commis­sioner Swabi, Dr Tariqullah, along with Assistant Commissioner of Tehsil Lahor, Ayaz Khan, visited the Service Delivery Center in Lahor.

Dr. Tariqullah, the Deputy Commissioner of Swa­bi, conducted a comprehensive review of the servic­es and arrangements offered to the public at the SDC. Throughout the visit, he inquired about the availa­ble facilities and the demeanour of the service cen­tre staff. The visitors expressed satisfaction with the staff’s behaviour and the range of services provided.