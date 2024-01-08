Monday, January 08, 2024
DC visits service delivery centre

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 07, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SWABI   -   Deputy Commis­sioner Swabi, Dr Tariqullah, along with Assistant Commissioner of Tehsil Lahor, Ayaz Khan, visited the Service Delivery Center in Lahor. 

Dr. Tariqullah, the Deputy Commissioner of Swa­bi, conducted a comprehensive review of the servic­es and arrangements offered to the public at the SDC. Throughout the visit, he inquired about the availa­ble facilities and the demeanour of the service cen­tre staff. The visitors expressed satisfaction with the staff’s behaviour and the range of services provided.

