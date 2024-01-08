DC visits service delivery centre

SWABI - Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Dr Tariqullah, along with Assistant Commissioner of Tehsil Lahor, Ayaz Khan, visited the Service Delivery Center in Lahor.
Dr. Tariqullah, the Deputy Commissioner of Swabi, conducted a comprehensive review of the services and arrangements offered to the public at the SDC. Throughout the visit, he inquired about the available facilities and the demeanour of the service centre staff. The visitors expressed satisfaction with the staff’s behaviour and the range of services provided.