Democracy crucial for combating social issues: ATP chief

PESHAWAR - Chairman of the Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP), Muham­mad Faiq Shah, stressed that democracy remains Pa­kistan’s sole viable path towards sustainable econom­ic and political stability, crucial for combating social issues. He vehemently opposed a Senate resolution advocating the postponement of the 2024 general elections due to security concerns, highlighting that any obstruction to the growth of democracy would in­flict further harm on the nation. Addressing a public gathering on Saturday, Faiq Shah emphasized the ur­gent need for free, fair, and transparent elections to address the country’s pressing challenges. He attrib­uted the country’s complex situation to decades of neglect by former ruling parties towards the masses. Stressing the importance of fortifying democracy, Faiq affirmed, “We must uphold democracy and reject dy­nastic politics,” pledging to fortify the country’s econ­omy to confront global challenges. Expressing disdain for those succumbing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Faiq Shah predicted their defeat on Feb­ruary 8. He asserted that voters would reject specific groups, political parties, and opportunists, aiming to rid the nation of what he labelled as incompetent po­litical leadership in the upcoming elections. Faiq Shah demanded action against individuals exploiting reli­gion for deceptive political motives. He highlighted ethics, legitimate criticism, and praise as integral as­pects of democracy but lamented the proliferation of falsehoods in the country, where the divide between words and actions has become commonplace.