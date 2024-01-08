Democracy crucial for combating social issues: ATP chief

PESHAWAR - Chairman of the Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP), Muhammad Faiq Shah, stressed that democracy remains Pakistan’s sole viable path towards sustainable economic and political stability, crucial for combating social issues. He vehemently opposed a Senate resolution advocating the postponement of the 2024 general elections due to security concerns, highlighting that any obstruction to the growth of democracy would inflict further harm on the nation. Addressing a public gathering on Saturday, Faiq Shah emphasized the urgent need for free, fair, and transparent elections to address the country’s pressing challenges. He attributed the country’s complex situation to decades of neglect by former ruling parties towards the masses. Stressing the importance of fortifying democracy, Faiq affirmed, “We must uphold democracy and reject dynastic politics,” pledging to fortify the country’s economy to confront global challenges. Expressing disdain for those succumbing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Faiq Shah predicted their defeat on February 8. He asserted that voters would reject specific groups, political parties, and opportunists, aiming to rid the nation of what he labelled as incompetent political leadership in the upcoming elections. Faiq Shah demanded action against individuals exploiting religion for deceptive political motives. He highlighted ethics, legitimate criticism, and praise as integral aspects of democracy but lamented the proliferation of falsehoods in the country, where the divide between words and actions has become commonplace.