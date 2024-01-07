Dialogue on status of budget transparency held in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD - A discussion on the status of budget transparency in Pakistan and inter­national best practices was orga­nized by NDF Pakistan in collabora­tion with CPDI Islamabad.

On this occasion, Tariq Hussain Channar, Program Manager at NDF, said that CPDI Islamabad has re­leased its fourth annual report on the status of budget transparency in Paki­stan and international best practices. The report identified shortcomings in the budgeting process at the federal and provincial levels and called for a broader discussion of budget pro­posals with civic groups, government agencies, and key stakeholders. The purpose of this report was not only to present findings but also to facili­tate dialogue between governments, civil society, and citizens at large. The report states that Pakistan should consider launching a centralized digital platform to promote citizens’ participation. The platform should be designed to present complex bud­get details in a manner that citizens can easily understand. Governments were urged to prioritize the initiation of nationwide public consultations, including town hall meetings and workshops, during the critical phase of budget formulation. The report also calls for the preparation and re­lease of separate budget statements for women, minorities, children, and persons with disabilities, outlining specific allocations and strategies tai­lored to each group’s unique needs and challenges. The report calls for the regularization of the citizen bud­geting process in Pakistan through specific legislation or regulations.

In addition, citizen participation in the budget-making process should be legally protected, and government institutions should be obliged to con­sult citizens during various stages of the budgeting process, especially the role of parliamentarians during bud­get formulation and implementation.