Digital Led Trucks demanding UN intervention in Kashmir

The World Kashmir Awareness Forum, (WKAF), a Washington-based advocacy body, rented mobile digital advertising trucks that were displaying around the New York city sharp messages call­ing on the United Nations to implement its resolutions pledging to the people of Jammu & Kashmir their right to self-determination, as they drove around the historic land­marks of Manhattan.

The digital led trucks were operation­al today, on January 5, 2024, between 11.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. Its route included: the United Nations headquarters, Times Square; Freedom Tower; Battery Park; Central Park; Indian Mission; Indian Consulate; and 23rd Streets to 59 Streets between First Avenue to 9th Avenue.

The electronic screens on the trucks carried messages such as: “From Kash­mir to Palestine: Occupation is the Crime”; “Supreme Court Decision is a Delusion :Kashmir Needs a Resolution”: Indian Forces on Killing Spree: Kashmir Needs to be Set Free”; “Kashmiris Reject Indian Occupation: UN Resolution only Solution”; “Indian Brutality in Kash­mir Galore: World Community Can­not Ignore”; “Kashmir Facing Existen­tial Threat: United States Needs to Act”; “Settler Colonialism and Demograph­ic Alterations: India Shreds UN Resolu­tions”; “Indian judiciary a False Glitter: Manipulated by Hindutva Litter”; etc.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary gener­al, WKAF said that the renting of mobile digital led trucks has proven very effec­tive because we were able to reach out to tens of thousands of people within a short span of time.

Dr. Fai added that “The status of Jam­mu and Kashmir has been in dispute between India and Pakistan since both became independent in 1947. A U.N. Commission obtained acceptance on January 5, 1949, by both parties of a peace plan involving a cease fire, de­militarisation of the state and a plebi­scite under the supervision of a U.N. appointed administrator. The Security Council urged that the people of Kash­mir will have right of self-determina­tion to decide the future status of their homeland. The resolution was negotiat­ed with both India and Pakistan and ac­cepted by all five members of the Com­mission, Argentina, Belgium, Columbia, Czechoslovakia and the United States. The cease-fire took effect according­ly, but the plan bogged down when In­dia balked at implementing the demil­itarisation phase, which envisioned a synchronised withdrawal by the forces of both India & Pakistan. The situation lapsed into a stalemate.”

Fai emphasised, in spite of that, the Kashmir dispute has an internation­al dimension because it has the sanc­tity of the UN Charter and UN Securi­ty Council resolutions and has become a big hurdle or obstacle in the growth and stability of both India and Pakistan. The unresolved conflict over Kashmir threatens the international peace and security of the world. It is far past time for the UN to take forceful action in or­der to restore the faith of common peo­ple that it is an agency that can live up to its bold charter and mission of bring­ing peace and stability to the world.

Dr. Ghulam N. Mir, President WKAF and Chairman, Kashmir Diaspora Co­alition (KDC) said that the ongoing and unrelenting public resentment in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir may show a deceptive calm on the sur­face given the inhumane level of atroci­ties, deaths and imprisonments of polit­ical leaders, human rights activists, and journalists by the largest illegitimate Indian military occupation. This de­humanisation has gone on for over 76 years. Numerous UN Security Council Resolutions starting with Resolution 47 of April 21, 1947, which mandated that the Kashmiris should have the right to exercise their right to self-determina­tion under UN supervision.

India arrogantly has disregarded the UN mandates and continued to trample over the rights of millions of people of the erstwhile state of J&K.

Dr. Imtiaz Khan, Professor at George Washington University Medical Center said that on January 5, 1949, the Unit­ed Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) guaranteed the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their future through the democratic method of a free and impartial pleb­iscite.’ Thus, January 5, marks a high point in the struggle of the Kashmi­ri people for their inalienable right to self-determination. However, this reso­lution was never implemented, and the inhabitants of the occupied land con­tinue to suffer at the hands of tyranni­cal Indian forces who are facilitated by draconian laws like TADA, UAPA, and APSA that provides them impunity to kill, rape and massacre.

Dr. Khan added that it may not be imprudent to imply that over the years dispensation of the justice and protection of human rights by the UN are linked to economic prowess of the aggressee and dependent on the fi­nancial interests of world powers. If the aggressor offers ample financial opportunities to major powers, hu­man right violations and throttling of voices of freedom are conveniently ig­nored. The time is opportune for UN to get engaged with this issue, prevail upon India to implement the resolu­tions and provide succor to the peo­ple of Kashmir. Doing so will provide glimmer of hope not only to Kash­miris but to other oppressed people of world, especially when the clouds of war are hovering across the con­tinents and rumblings of major con­flicts are clearly audible.

Raja Mukhtar, senior leader of JKLF, North America appealed to the Secre­tary General of the UN to persuade Gov­ernment of India to rescind newly en­acted Domicile Law which violates the Geneva Convention; and to release all political prisoners unconditionally, in­cluding Muhmmad Yasin Malik, the most recognizable leader of Kashmir, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Masarat Alam, Aaasia An­drabi, Khurram Parvez, and others.

Sardar Imtiaz Khan Garalvi of Sec­retary General, Kashmir Mission re­iterated that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were assured by the United Nations that they would be given the right of self-determination to decide their future by a free and unfettered vote. And to this day, this assurance has yet to be honored.

Sardar Sajid Sawar, youth leader said that the resolution of Kashmir issue could have enabled both Pakistan and India to spend their finite resources more on the development of their peo­ple rather than on defense expenditure. He remains convinced that the people of Jammu and Kashmir constitute the principal stakeholders and should be an integral component of any future peace process along with India and Pakistan.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai

The writer is the Secretary General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum. He can be reached at gnfai2003@yahoo.com