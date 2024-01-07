Dominant Australia sweep series against Pakistan in David Warner’s Test finale

SYDNEY - David Warner marked a spec­tacular end to his Test career, guiding Australia to a convinc­ing eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Test on Day Four.

This triumph, following earli­er wins in Perth and Melbourne, resulted in a series sweep for the Australians. The day began with solid resistance offered by Mohammad Rizwan and Aamir Jamal over the course of the first hour. The two nudged the ball around to help Pakistan cross the 100-run mark before Rizwan (28, 57b, 1×4) eventu­ally fell to Nathan Lyon. The wicketkeeper-batter, who ends the series as Pakistan’s lead­ing scorer with 193 runs in four innings, inside-edged the Lyon delivery to Warner at first slip. Pakistan’s woes worsened when Aamir (18, 47b, 2x4s) was caught by Travis Head at deep square leg while attempt­ing to whack one out of the park off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

Lyon did the honours of tak­ing the last Pakistan wicket to fall when he dismissed Hasan Ali as the visitors were all out for 115. Australia’s pursuit of the modest target of 130 was disrupted early with the wick­et of Usman Khawaja in the first over. Khawaja, dismissed for nought, was beaten by a Sajid Khan delivery to hit his pads and was adjudged LBW. The first-over wicket did little to deter Australia’s charge as Warner unleashed an ar­ray of attacking strokes to put his team in the ascendancy. He employed some adventur­ous strokeplay marked by the use of switch-hits and reverse sweeps to bring up the 37th and final fifty of his Test career.

Australia went to lunch need­ing only 39 runs more for vic­tory with Marnus Labuschagne also growing in confidence. With Australia 11 runs short of the target, Sajid removed Warner (57, 75b, 7x4s) follow­ing a successful review of an LBW shout turned down by the on-field umpire. Labuschagne knocked off the winning run, finishing the chase unbeaten on 62 off 73 balls with nine fours.

Aamir was declared player of the match for his stellar 82 in the first innings followed by a brilliant six-fer with the ball. Meanwhile, Australia captain Cummins was named player of the series for his series-topping tally of 19 wickets. The post-match presentation ceremony highlighted by heartwarming tributes for Warner also saw Pakistan skipper Shan Masood presenting a signed Babar Azam jersey as a parting gift to the retiring opener.