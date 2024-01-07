Sunday, January 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Eat Festival Karachi enters its 11th year

PRESS RELEASE
January 07, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The Eat Festival, Karachi’s highly antici­pated and well loved food and music festival, is all set to return for its 11th year from January 12th-14th, 2024. The three-day extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for the city’s food enthusi­asts and music lovers. Like every year, a wide variety of food stalls serving a diverse range of sweet and savoury culinary delights, as well as an exciting evening lineup of musical artists will be at the Festival. Karachi Eat was the first to empower the small businesses and home chefs to put up their stalls for a larger public. Ev­ery year, during the last 11 years, home vendors have increased steadily till this year almost 75% of stalls are home based rather than commercial entities. These exciting new discoveries, presenting a wide assort­ment of international and traditional foods, are al­ways the most sort after stalls at the festival. This year, the festival introduces the B.E.A.T Festival (Bring­ing Emerging Artists To­gether), a musical event conceptualized to give a platform to Pakistan’s up­coming and undiscovered musical talent.

Past in Perspective

Tags:

PRESS RELEASE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1704514504.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024