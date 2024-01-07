Eat Festival Karachi enters its 11th year

KARACHI - The Eat Festival, Karachi’s highly antici­pated and well loved food and music festival, is all set to return for its 11th year from January 12th-14th, 2024. The three-day extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for the city’s food enthusi­asts and music lovers. Like every year, a wide variety of food stalls serving a diverse range of sweet and savoury culinary delights, as well as an exciting evening lineup of musical artists will be at the Festival. Karachi Eat was the first to empower the small businesses and home chefs to put up their stalls for a larger public. Ev­ery year, during the last 11 years, home vendors have increased steadily till this year almost 75% of stalls are home based rather than commercial entities. These exciting new discoveries, presenting a wide assort­ment of international and traditional foods, are al­ways the most sort after stalls at the festival. This year, the festival introduces the B.E.A.T Festival (Bring­ing Emerging Artists To­gether), a musical event conceptualized to give a platform to Pakistan’s up­coming and undiscovered musical talent.