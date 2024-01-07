Sunday, January 07, 2024
ECP likely to discuss recently passed controversial resolution seeking to delay polls 

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
January 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] is like­ly to hold a meeting to discuss a recently passed controversial resolution seeking to delay the polls due to security concerns. The Upper House of parliament on Thursday passed a resolution with a thin presence of lawmakers in the house. 

Independent Senator Dilawar Khan, mover of the resolution, argued that the Constitution up­held the right to vote for every citizen of Pakistan to vote in the polls. He said the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan was bound to conduct free and fair polls contingent upon inclusivity and ensur­ing the participation of all regional people. 

He expressing concerns on recent attempts on the lives of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, for­mer lawmaker Mohsin Dawar asked for delay in the polls. The resolution also drew attention towards the unsuitability of conditions for elec­tion campaigns in Balochistan and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, proposing a postponement of the Feb­ruary 8 elections in these region. The Election Commission of Pakistan, according to the sourc­es, has received a Senate-approved resolution to defer the general elections. 

The Election Commission is planning to call a meeting to discuss the resolution. Talking to The Nation, former secretary ECP Kanwar Dilshad said that the resolution has not much importance and it will not push to delay in the polls. The mover of the resolution has also been charged-sheet so now it has no importance.

