Envoys’ Conference 2024 concludes

ISLAMABAD - Envoys’ Conference 2024 concluded today after deliberations on steering Pakistan’s foreign policy through present day challenges and opportunities.
According to the Spokesperson of Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani shared their vision of Pakistan’s foreign policy.
The envoys discussed key aspects of Pakistan’s foreign policy, emphasizing economic diplomacy and Pakistan’s continued commitment to purposes and principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism and international law.