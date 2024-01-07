Sunday, January 07, 2024
Envoys’ Conference 2024 concludes

News Desk
January 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Envoys’ Conference 2024 con­cluded today after delibera­tions on steering Pakistan’s foreign policy through pres­ent day challenges and oppor­tunities.

According to the Spokesper­son of Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Foreign Min­ister Jalil Abbas Jilani shared their vision of Pakistan’s for­eign policy.

The envoys discussed key as­pects of Pakistan’s foreign pol­icy, emphasizing economic diplomacy and Pakistan’s con­tinued commitment to pur­poses and principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism and in­ternational law.

