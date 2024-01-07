Fresh resolution lands in Senate demanding timely general elections

ISLAMABAD - A day after the Senate adopted a resolution seeking delay in gen­eral elections slated for February 8, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan submit­ted a fresh resolution in the Sen­ate secretariat, urging that polls should be held on time.

In the latest development, the JI Senator has emphasised the need to adhere to “constitutional require­ments” and ensure the timely con­duct of the polls.

It is to mention here that the up­per house of the parliament had on Friday passed the resolution seek­ing to delay the polls due to ‘security concerns’. PML-N Senator Afnan Ul­lah Khan had, however, opposed the non-binding resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dil­awar Khan. Only 15 lawmakers were in attendance during the session.

Various political parties later, crit­icised the move while the caretak­er information minister had insist­ed that there was no directive of the prime minister or the federal cabi­net for the resolution.

It is still uncertain if the resolution would get a place in the agenda of the upcoming session of the Senate as the date for the session has not been confirmed.

“I introduce this resolution in the house, asserting that conducting elections is a constitutional require­ment. It is the fundamental respon­sibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker gov­ernment to ensure the timely hold­ing of elections,” read the resolution.

It further stated that a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan re­garding the polls was in the field while the ECP had also announced that elections would be held on Feb­ruary 8, 2024.

It termed the resolution passed on Friday by the Senate seeking de­lay in polls as “unconstitutional and undemocratic”. The JI senator em­phasised that the Senate lacked the authority to act contrary to the con­stitutional mandates.

“Therefore, this resolution calls for the insistence that free and fair elections be conducted in accor­dance with the directives of the Su­preme Court of Pakistan,” the reso­lution asserted.

The resolution also called for en­suring a level playing-field for all po­litical parties as it urged the nullifi­cation of the resolution passed by the upper house on Friday.