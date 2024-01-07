Fresh resolution lands in Senate demanding timely general elections

ISLAMABAD - A day after the Senate adopted a resolution seeking delay in general elections slated for February 8, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan submitted a fresh resolution in the Senate secretariat, urging that polls should be held on time.
In the latest development, the JI Senator has emphasised the need to adhere to “constitutional requirements” and ensure the timely conduct of the polls.
It is to mention here that the upper house of the parliament had on Friday passed the resolution seeking to delay the polls due to ‘security concerns’. PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan had, however, opposed the non-binding resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan. Only 15 lawmakers were in attendance during the session.
Various political parties later, criticised the move while the caretaker information minister had insisted that there was no directive of the prime minister or the federal cabinet for the resolution.
It is still uncertain if the resolution would get a place in the agenda of the upcoming session of the Senate as the date for the session has not been confirmed.
“I introduce this resolution in the house, asserting that conducting elections is a constitutional requirement. It is the fundamental responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker government to ensure the timely holding of elections,” read the resolution.
It further stated that a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the polls was in the field while the ECP had also announced that elections would be held on February 8, 2024.
It termed the resolution passed on Friday by the Senate seeking delay in polls as “unconstitutional and undemocratic”. The JI senator emphasised that the Senate lacked the authority to act contrary to the constitutional mandates.
“Therefore, this resolution calls for the insistence that free and fair elections be conducted in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” the resolution asserted.
The resolution also called for ensuring a level playing-field for all political parties as it urged the nullification of the resolution passed by the upper house on Friday.