Gaza death toll rises to 22,722 as Israel drops more bombs

GAZA TEL AVIV - At least 122 people were killed overnight and 256 injured during the past 24 hours by Israeli forces, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement Saturday.

Earlier, the ministry confirmed that at least 22 people were killed in Khan Younis in the south overnight, and more than 30 were killed in other parts of Gaza as Israeli military operations continue.

Footage from the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where casualties have been arriving, shows staff urgently trying to treat severely wounded victims and also victims’ bodies wrapped in sheets with their loved ones gathered around.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement Saturday that for the third consecutive day, “artillery shelling continues in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, and heavy shooting from drones.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed it had struck Khan Younis in southern Gaza over the past day, adding that “IDF troops killed numerous terrorists from the ground and the air, and destroyed a number of tunnel shafts.”

A local journalist in Deir al-Balah in southern Gaza also told CNN of the strikes overnight Saturday and added that Israeli military tanks were at Al Zawaydeh cemetery, 2km away from Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, with an ongoing exchange of gunfire.

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has risen to 22,722, plus 58,166 injuries since October 7, the Hamascontrolled health ministry statement added. The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants but has said about 70% of the dead are women and children.

The Israel Defense Forces dropped new flyers on neighborhoods in central Gaza on Saturday, urging Palestinians to evacuate to the central city of Deir al-Balah.

The IDF said people in the neighborhoods Al-Amal, Al-Sdera, Al-Basateen, Al- Farouq and Ain Jalout are in a dangerous war zone. “The IDF will inform you when you can return to your homes. This is a warning, so as not to be blamed,” the flyer said.

The IDF has frequently dropped warning leaflets to warn residents of Gaza to leave their neighborhoods. Given poor communication systems across Gaza, it is not clear how effective the leaflets are. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkey’s Presi­dent Recep Tayyip Erdo­gan and the country’s for­eign minister as he began a whirlwind tour through the region to try to deter a wider conflict and press Israel on its military cam­paign in Gaza. According to a statement from the US State Department, Blinken and Erdogan discussed the conflict in Gaza and Euro­pean security priorities.