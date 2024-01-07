GDA establishes Tourism Committee to encourage investors

QUETTA - Director General Gwadar De­velopment Authority (GDA) Dawood Khan Khilji has es­tablished Tourism Committee to ensure an attractive envi­ronment for investment in the tourism sector of port city. The Committee headed by Director Administration while the mem­bers include Director of Fi­nance, Director of Urban Plan­ning and others would take steps for the exploration the tourist spots and opportunities in Gwadar, said a news release here Saturday. The GDA has already approved a compre­hensive tourism policy through its governing body in order to revamp and develop the sec­tor to increase the revenue. The tourism policy has been formu­lated in view of the global and natural tourism importance of Gwadar, which includes the basic principles of local-private partnership, ease of doing busi­ness, innovation and sustain­ability, improving the quality of services and protecting the rights of tourists in Gwadar. The initiative would also help the development of the tour­ism sector and the creation of employment opportunities. The Tourism Committee would take into account the modern demands of tourism and evalu­ate the views and observations of various stakeholders and work towards achieving the overall strategic goals for the development of regional tour­ism. Under the new strategy, employment opportunities will be provided in the tourism sec­tor. In the future, new activities would be added to the tourism market along with regulating tourism activities.

The Tourism Policy of GDA has been prepared in accor­dance with international mod­ern requirements and prac­tices. The tourism committee is responsible for setting up a tourism wing, manpower re­quirement and review of po­tential tourist destinations in Gwadar under the Master Plan. In this regard, a case study would be conducted to assess the potential opportunities for promoting tourism in the area.

Gwadar which is naturally considered as the hub of tour­ism where there are many oth­er opportunities including his­torical and cultural sites, clean beaches, seafood, food street, water sports, scenic views, ferry service and others.