Global food prices drop 13.7pc in 2023: FAO

PARIS   -  World food prices fell in 2023, with consid­erable declines for grains and oils as supply concerns eased, the UN’s Food and Agricul­ture Organization said. Overall, world food commodity prices fell 13.7 per cent in 2023 against the previous year, Rome-based FAO said. The FAO’s cereals price index fell 15.4 percent, “reflecting well-supplied global markets” compared to 2022.

While supply concerns eased for wheat and maize, the opposite was true for rice due to the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon and India restricting exports. Rice prices jumped 21 percent last year.

The vegetable oil price index posted the biggest fall last year, dropping 32.7 per cent, thanks to improved supplies and reduced use for biofuel production. Sugar prices, on the other contrary, jumped 26.7 percent overall, though they retreated from their highs in December thanks to Brazil stepping up exports and reduced use for biofuels.

Past in Perspective

While the FAO’s overall index dropped, consumer food prices in many countries are rising, often faster than the overall inflation rate. “The fact that food commodity prices drop doesn’t necessarily mean a drop in food prices,” noted economist and food in­dustry specialist Bruno Parmentier.

The FAO index measures commodity mar­ket prices, and it can take a while for these to filter through to supermarket shelves. They represent only a fraction of the cost of processed final products.

