Govt constitutes committee to probe into May 9, 2023 incidents: Info Minister

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says a committee has been constituted to probe into the May 9, 2023 incidents.

Speaking in a programme of a private new channel, he said the Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice will be the convener of the committee while the Interior Ministry would play its crucial role in this process.

The Minister said the committee would take two weeks to prepare its recommendations. He said the committee has to look into May 9th as a whole to determine as to how these events happened and what steps should be taken to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents in future.

To a question, the Information Minister said there is complete freedom of speech in the country and there is no ban on asking questions.

Replying to another question about general elections, he said under article 218(3) of the Constitution, it is constitutional prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue and change the election schedule.

Murtaza Solangi said the ECP has already given the election date in the country.

He said security of the political leaders is the responsibility of federal and provincial governments.

The Minister said in the past, elections were held in severe weather conditions and even the poor security situation in the country.

He said we have full confidence in the ECP and it is our responsibility to assist the ECP in their administrative and financial needs.

Talking about the article written by the Founding Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and published in the British weekly newspaper "The Economist '', he termed it a Ghost article and said it was not dispatched from the Jail. He termed this article as a piece of propaganda