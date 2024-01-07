Govt forms committee to probe May 9 violence as a whole

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said Saturday that a committee had been constituted to probe into the May 9, 2023 incidents.

Speaking in a programme of a private new channel, he said the Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice will be the convener of the committee while the Interior Ministry would play its crucial role in this process.

The minister said the committee would take two weeks to prepare its rec­ommendations. He said the committee has to look into May 9th as a whole to determine as to how these events happened and what steps should be taken to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents in future. To a question, the information minister said there is com­plete freedom of speech in the country and there is no ban on asking ques­tions. Replying to anoth­er question about general elections, he said under ar­ticle 218(3) of the Consti­tution, it is constitutional prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue and change the elec­tion schedule. Murtaza So­langi said the ECP has al­ready given the election date in the country. He said security of the politi­cal leaders is the respon­sibility of federal and pro­vincial governments. The minister said in the past, elections were held in se­vere weather conditions and even the poor securi­ty situation in the country. He said we have full confi­dence in the ECP and it is our responsibility to assist the ECP in their adminis­trative and financial needs. Talking about the arti­cle written by the Found­ing Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and pub­lished in the British week­ly newspaper “ The Econo­mist ‘’, he termed it a Ghost article and said it was not dispatched from the Jail. He termed this article as a piece of propaganda.