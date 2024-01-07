Greece reopens Alexander the Great monument

THESSALONIKI - The site of one of the most important monuments in classical antiquity, the palace where Alexander the Great was crowned king has reopened after a 16-year restoration. The Palace of Aigai, near Greece’s northern port city of Thessaloniki, was built more than 2,300 years ago. It was later destroyed by the Romans and unearthed through excavations beginning in the 19th Century. Its renovation cost more than €20m (£17m; $22m), with help from the EU. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who attended a ceremony for the site’s reopening on Friday, described it as a “monument of global importance”. “The significance of such monuments becomes the heritage of the entire world,” he said. “We must highlight it, promote it, and expand the horizons revealed by each new facet.”