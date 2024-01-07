Greece reopens Alexander the Great monument

THESSALONIKI - The site of one of the most important monu­ments in classical antiquity, the palace where Alexander the Great was crowned king has reopened after a 16-year restoration. The Pal­ace of Aigai, near Greece’s northern port city of Thessaloniki, was built more than 2,300 years ago. It was later destroyed by the Ro­mans and unearthed through excavations beginning in the 19th Century. Its renova­tion cost more than €20m (£17m; $22m), with help from the EU. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who attended a cer­emony for the site’s reopening on Fri­day, described it as a “monument of global importance”. “The sig­nificance of such mon­uments becomes the heritage of the entire world,” he said. “We must highlight it, pro­mote it, and expand the horizons revealed by each new facet.”