Hafeez addresses concerns about Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi

SYDNEY - Pakistan cricket team director Mohammad Hafeez, on Satur­day, addressed concerns sur­rounding top players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Hafeez, while speaking to the media at the post-match conference here, commented on the ongoing rough patch of star batter Babar Azam and also on the possibility of giving him the rest. “Babar Azam can be rested. Before giving rest to Babar, one has to think about what Babar himself wants,” said Hafeez. Mohammad Hafeez then praised Babar Azam for his hard work and determina­tion towards cricket while also extending his support. “Not necessarily to rest, [he] can talk about improving any technique,” he said and added: “A big innings will re­store his confidence. Red ball cricket brings sophistication to the game. A red ball crick­eter can play all formats.”

Hafeez also talked about Shaheen Afridi, particularly on his workload. He backed the management’s decision to rest Shaheen Afridi for the third Test against Australia and em­phasized the necessity of sus­taining his career for the long run. “He bowled really well in those two games and bowled the most of any bowler,” he said and added: “When I asked him before the third Test, his body was sore. And I need to look af­ter him more than anything.

“If someone thinks their body is sore and they can’t de­liver the best, we need to look after the career of the individ­ual. I will never make a deci­sion where a player can lose his career for six months or a year. “It was a tough call but we made that decision for the betterment of the players. Be­cause we cannot make that de­cision at the cost of a player’s career,” Hafeez concluded.