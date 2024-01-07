Hamza Roman lifts U18 title in 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis

LAHORE - Second seed Hamza Roman clinched the boys U18 singles’ title as he eliminated top seed Hamid Israr in the 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 final at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In a closely contested boys U18 singles final, Hamza Roman displayed his prowess, overcoming Hamid Israr with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-3. The first set proved a see-saw clash as both the players fought brilliantly and equalized it at 5-5. After that, Hamza held his nerves and won the first set 7-5. He continued his good show in the second set and comfortably won it by 6-3, thus succeeded in clinching the U18 title.
Other notable results from the championship include M Hassan Usmani’s triumph in the boys U14 singles final, where he defeated Zohaib Afzal Malik 7-6(3), 6-2 after a tough fight. In the boys U12 singles semifinals, Muhammad Arsh and Amir Masood showcased their skills, with Arsh beating M Ibrahim Hussain Gill 4-2, 4-2, and Amir Masood prevailing over Muhammad Faizan with a score of 4-0, 4-0. The men’s singles semifinal saw Aqeel Khan dominating Mudassar Murtaza with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory. In a hard-fought men’s doubles final, Muhammad Shoaib and Muzammil Murtaza secured the title by defeating Yousaf Khalil and Barkatullah in a thrilling encounter, finishing 4-6, 7-6(2), 10-6. The ladies’ singles semifinals showcased impressive performances, with Sarah Mahboob Khan overcoming Natalia Zaman 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 after a fierce battle while Amna Ali Qayum secured a victory against Sheeza Sajid with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1. Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah, Additional Secretary Information & MD PTV will grace the occasion as chief guest and distribute the prizes among the winners and runners-up today (Sunday) at 1:30 PM.