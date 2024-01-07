Hamza Roman lifts U18 title in 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis

LAHORE - Second seed Hamza Roman clinched the boys U18 singles’ title as he eliminated top seed Hamid Israr in the 36th Federal Cup National Rank­ing Tennis Championship 2024 final at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islam­abad. In a closely contested boys U18 singles final, Hamza Roman dis­played his prowess, overcoming Ha­mid Israr with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-3. The first set proved a see-saw clash as both the players fought brilliantly and equalized it at 5-5. After that, Hamza held his nerves and won the first set 7-5. He continued his good show in the second set and comfort­ably won it by 6-3, thus succeeded in clinching the U18 title.

Other notable results from the championship include M Hassan Usmani’s triumph in the boys U14 singles final, where he defeated Zohaib Afzal Malik 7-6(3), 6-2 af­ter a tough fight. In the boys U12 singles semifinals, Muhammad Arsh and Amir Masood showcased their skills, with Arsh beating M Ibrahim Hussain Gill 4-2, 4-2, and Amir Masood prevailing over Mu­hammad Faizan with a score of 4-0, 4-0. The men’s singles semifinal saw Aqeel Khan dominating Mu­dassar Murtaza with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory. In a hard-fought men’s doubles final, Muhammad Shoaib and Muzammil Murtaza se­cured the title by defeating Yousaf Khalil and Barkatullah in a thrill­ing encounter, finishing 4-6, 7-6(2), 10-6. The ladies’ singles semifinals showcased impressive performanc­es, with Sarah Mahboob Khan over­coming Natalia Zaman 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 after a fierce battle while Amna Ali Qayum secured a victory against Sheeza Sajid with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1. Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah, Additional Secretary Information & MD PTV will grace the occasion as chief guest and distribute the priz­es among the winners and runners-up today (Sunday) at 1:30 PM.