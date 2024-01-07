Health horizon

Sunday, January 07, 2024
January 07, 2024
Here are some basic necessities that indeed need timely solu­tions: health facilities, education, cleanliness, and much more. Un­fortunately, these are being con­stantly ignored. The most press­ing issue causing difficulties is the lack of health facilities. Pakistan, despite being one of the globalis­ing countries, is particularly fac­ing acute hardships due to this issue. It has brought many diffi­culties to the citizens of our coun­try. Regrettably, the health depart­ment has mainly failed to address this alarming matter. Each year, a huge population loses their pre­cious lives due to the lack of facil­ities, yet the government has not shown any interest in addressing this issue. I recommend the health department to take a glance at it and ensure a solution to save peo­ple from various diseases.

TAYYAB SAMEER,

Lahore.

