Health horizon

Here are some basic necessities that indeed need timely solutions: health facilities, education, cleanliness, and much more. Unfortunately, these are being constantly ignored. The most pressing issue causing difficulties is the lack of health facilities. Pakistan, despite being one of the globalising countries, is particularly facing acute hardships due to this issue. It has brought many difficulties to the citizens of our country. Regrettably, the health department has mainly failed to address this alarming matter. Each year, a huge population loses their precious lives due to the lack of facilities, yet the government has not shown any interest in addressing this issue. I recommend the health department to take a glance at it and ensure a solution to save people from various diseases.
TAYYAB SAMEER,
Lahore.