ICP accelerate campaign to maintain traffic discipline

ISLAMABAD - The campaign of Traffic Division of Islamabad Cap­ital Police to check violation of traffic rules is in full swing and special efforts are being made to main­tain traffic discipline in the city. The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to the people while road users are being educated for lane discipline during driving, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has constituted special teams to con­trol lane violations on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. Strict checking is being made against those not using helmets dur­ing bike ride, he said.

He added police teams remain present on all im­portant roads and boulevards of the city in order to educate road users about traffic rules. FM Ra­dio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate the audience about traf­fic rules. The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not fol­lowing lanes while drivers the sole purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the city.

Islamabad capital police hoped citizens will fol­low traffic rules and help police through their co­operation in ensuring a secure traffic system in the city. Those violating traffic rules will be fined and a safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring. The police issue traffic viola­tion tickets not as a punitive measure but the pur­pose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.