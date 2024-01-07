IG Prisons denies claims PTI founder penned article from prison

Inspector General of Prisons Mian Farooq Nazeer has denied the claims that the PTI founder wrote an article from his cell in Adiala Jail, Dunya News has reported.

The article purportedly authored by the incarcerated former prime minister was published by The Economist, a UK based publication, on Jan 4.

The IG Prisons clarified that the former prime minister does not have access to paper or pen for writing. He emphasised that even visitors meeting the former PTI chairman are allowed entry only after a thorough search.

Nazeer highlighted that the PTI founder's prison cell is under electronic surveillance with cameras both inside and outside.

According to Nazeer, a review of the cameras revealed that no written material has been sent out of the PTI founder’s cell.

The IG Prisons insisted that someone else wrote and published the article on behalf of the PTI founder without his involvement.