Sunday, January 07, 2024
ILT20 introduces Super-Sub and Wildcard for Season 2

Web Sports Desk
12:15 AM | January 07, 2024
Sports

The DP World International League T2o has introduced the Super-Sub and Wildcard for Season 2. The UAE’s biggest T20 tournament commences on Friday, 19 January with a clash between defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two new features are set to add even more excitement for the fans with the six tournament franchises required to put on their thinking cap while putting together their strategies for both the composition of their final tournament squads through the Wildcard as well as their playing elevens and Super-Sub nominations during the 34-match tournament.

Each team will have an option to substitute one player at any stage of the match after completion of the first over of the innings. If desired by the team, Super-Sub can be introduced right from the start of the second innings. A player once substituted cannot participate in the remaining part of the match.

The Head Coach shall nominate the Super-Sub to the fourth umpire and the on-field umpire will signal the scorers (wrists crossed above the head) indicating that the Super-Sub is being introduced. The Super-Sub can be introduced after the start of the match or after completion of an over or in case of a batter, at the fall of the wicket or the batter retiring at any time during the over. The bowling team may also utilise a Super-Sub at the fall of a wicket, but that Super-Sub will not be permitted to bowl the remaining balls in that over if the wicket has fallen mid over.

Each franchise is permitted to add up to two additional players to its squad, beyond the original limit of 22 players. This is an option and not mandatory. If franchises have already reached the maximum $2.5m salary spend, they will be permitted to spend a maximum of 10% of the salary cap which is $250,000 on Wildcard players.

If teams still have some room within the original maximum $2.5m salary spend, they will be able to spend that remaining amount and if required, a further amount up to $250,000 while remaining within the Wildcard player spend. Wildcard players may come into DP World ILT20 at any stage during the season. Wildcard players will not be eligible to be replaced by further replacement or Wildcard players.

