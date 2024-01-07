IMF Executive Board all set to approve $700 million for Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is all set to approve $700 million for Pakistan next week, which will help in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
The IMF’s board is scheduled to consider the first review under Pakistan’s current $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) on January 11, 2024. According to the Executive Board’s calendar updated on the Fund’s website, the Board would take “Pakistan - First Review under the SBA” on its agenda on January 1, 2024. The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining un-disbursed. The IMF had already released $1.2 billion as the first tranche in July. The IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on November 15, on the first review under Pakistan’s SBA, subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to SDR 528 million (around $700 million).
After the staff level agreement with the IMF, Pakistan had started increasing inflows from international financial institutions. In the last two weeks, the country had received $1.2 billion from international lenders. Inflows had helped in increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves to $13.220 billion as of 29-Dec-2023. The break-up of the foreign reserves position showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $8.221 billion and foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4.999 billion. The World Bank and Asian Development Bank had recently announced loans for Pakistan. The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved $350 million in financing for the Second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) Operation, which aims to strengthen fiscal management and promote competitiveness for sustained and inclusive economic growth. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank had approved $250 million for the Second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) development policy financing. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had recently approved three projects totaling $658.8 million to help Pakistan achieve its goal of more inclusive and sustainable growth and development.
Pakistan is expecting to receive more inflows from international financial institutions in the next couple of months as the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Executive Board would meet on January 11.