Sunday, January 07, 2024
Internet outages hit Pakistan disrupting social media platforms

9:07 PM | January 07, 2024
National

Widespread outages affected internet services and popular social media platforms across the country, with users nationwide reporting connection errors and disruptions Sunday evening.

Netizens expressed frustration over difficulties connecting to platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

According to downdetector.pk, Google services and the PTCL internet service provider also experienced disruptions around 5 pm on Sunday.

Downdetector's graphs highlighted a notable increase in connection outages for YouTube, X, and Facebook.

As of now, the cause of the outage remains unclear, with no statement from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) at the time of this report. 

National

