Irtaza dominates 13th Pakistan Junior Golf

LAHORE - The 13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Champion­ship has become a stage for emerging talents, with young golfers vying for na­tional honors and recogni­tion at the picturesque par 72 Rumanza Golf Course in DHA, Multan. Leading the pack in the age group of 16- 21 is M Irtaza Hussain from Margalla Greens Golf Club.

After the completion of the second round on Satur­day, Irtaza Hussain stands out with an aggregate score of 143, one under par. In a neck-and-neck competi­tion, he holds a one-stroke lead over the accomplished Saad Habib Malik of Ru­manza Golf Club. As the championship progresses into its final phase, the clash between Irtaza and Saad promises to be a tense battle, defined by nerves and flawless application of golfing techniques.

Irtaza demonstrated im­pressive form with scores of 68 on the first day and 75 in the second round on Saturday. Saad Habib main­tained consistency with par scores of 72 on both days, setting the stage for an en­grossing contest during the final 18 holes on Sunday.

In the 16-18 age group, other standout performers include Shameer Majid of Defence Raya and M Darmal of MDN Club, with scores of 148 and 149, respec­tively. Among the 12-16 age group, Shayan Zia of PAF 1 claimed the top spot with an aggregate score of 152, narrowly surpassing Shara­an Ali Khan of Rumanza Golf Club at 153. In the same age group, Ahmed Ibrahim of Defence Raya is two strokes behind at 155, M Rayan Il­yas of Lahore Garrison at 156, and Musab Asif from Rawalpindi at 159.

Leading the charge among the female partici­pants are Humna Amjad in the 16-21 age bracket and Bushra Fatima in the 12- 16 age range.