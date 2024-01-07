Irtaza dominates 13th Pakistan Junior Golf

LAHORE - The 13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship has become a stage for emerging talents, with young golfers vying for national honors and recognition at the picturesque par 72 Rumanza Golf Course in DHA, Multan. Leading the pack in the age group of 16- 21 is M Irtaza Hussain from Margalla Greens Golf Club.
After the completion of the second round on Saturday, Irtaza Hussain stands out with an aggregate score of 143, one under par. In a neck-and-neck competition, he holds a one-stroke lead over the accomplished Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club. As the championship progresses into its final phase, the clash between Irtaza and Saad promises to be a tense battle, defined by nerves and flawless application of golfing techniques.
Irtaza demonstrated impressive form with scores of 68 on the first day and 75 in the second round on Saturday. Saad Habib maintained consistency with par scores of 72 on both days, setting the stage for an engrossing contest during the final 18 holes on Sunday.
In the 16-18 age group, other standout performers include Shameer Majid of Defence Raya and M Darmal of MDN Club, with scores of 148 and 149, respectively. Among the 12-16 age group, Shayan Zia of PAF 1 claimed the top spot with an aggregate score of 152, narrowly surpassing Sharaan Ali Khan of Rumanza Golf Club at 153. In the same age group, Ahmed Ibrahim of Defence Raya is two strokes behind at 155, M Rayan Ilyas of Lahore Garrison at 156, and Musab Asif from Rawalpindi at 159.
Leading the charge among the female participants are Humna Amjad in the 16-21 age bracket and Bushra Fatima in the 12- 16 age range.