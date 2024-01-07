LUMHS conducts pre-entry test for undergraduate degree, diploma courses 

HYDERABAD - The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Saturday conducted pre-entry test for the session 2023-24 in various undergraduate degree and diploma courses in which more than 3700 candidates were appeared. As many as 100 seats were reserved for Doctor of the Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences LUMHS, and 50 seats for the Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilita­tion, Bilawal Medical College, 80 seats of Doctor of Pharmacy, 100 seats of BS Nursing, 40 seats of BS Biomedical Engineering, at College of Technol­ogy LUMHS Degree program BS Forensic Science in Forensic Biology 70 Seats, BS Forensic Science in Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology 60 seats, BS Radiologic Technology 70 seats, Associate of Ap­plied Sciences in Radiologic Technology (60 seats, BS Medical Laboratory Technology 35 Seats, BS Fo­rensic Science in Forensic Biology (BSFB) 60 Seats.