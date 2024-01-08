Meeting reviews enhancement of seats in KP medical, dental colleges

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Chief Minister of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, presided over a crucial meeting concerning the aug­mentation of seats in both public and private Medical and Dental Colleges within the province. Attendees includ­ed Dr Riaz Anwar, the Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister on Health, as well as senior officials from the health department and representatives from these educational institutions.

During the session, an overview of the current seat capacities of the prov­ince’s 21 Medical and 11 Dental Col­leges was provided. It was revealed that collectively, these institutions of­fer 3210 seats annually. This limited availability has resulted in numerous deserving students being unable to se­cure admission to these esteemed in­stitutions.

The caretaker Chief Minister high­lighted that he had raised concerns about seat expansion with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). Subsequently, the PMDC has tentative­ly agreed to increase the seats, contin­gent upon the Medical and Dental Col­leges meeting specified criteria. He emphasized the urgency of taking nec­essary steps to seize this opportunity, regarding it as pivotal for the colleges.

In response, both public and pri­vate Medical and Dental Colleges were urged to assess their capacities for seat augmentation. The outcomes of these assessments are to be communicated to the provincial government for further presentation to the PMDC for formal approval. The Chief Minister stressed that the established educational stand­ards and quality must remain uncom­promised while expanding seats.

Acknowledging the Chief Minister’s efforts towards increasing medical and dental seats, attendees praised this initiative as a significant contri­bution to the province’s medical sec­tor. It was collectively agreed that 20 percent of the additional seats would be reserved for deserving students through scholarships.