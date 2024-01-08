Meeting reviews enhancement of seats in KP medical, dental colleges

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, presided over a crucial meeting concerning the augmentation of seats in both public and private Medical and Dental Colleges within the province. Attendees included Dr Riaz Anwar, the Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister on Health, as well as senior officials from the health department and representatives from these educational institutions.
During the session, an overview of the current seat capacities of the province’s 21 Medical and 11 Dental Colleges was provided. It was revealed that collectively, these institutions offer 3210 seats annually. This limited availability has resulted in numerous deserving students being unable to secure admission to these esteemed institutions.
The caretaker Chief Minister highlighted that he had raised concerns about seat expansion with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). Subsequently, the PMDC has tentatively agreed to increase the seats, contingent upon the Medical and Dental Colleges meeting specified criteria. He emphasized the urgency of taking necessary steps to seize this opportunity, regarding it as pivotal for the colleges.
In response, both public and private Medical and Dental Colleges were urged to assess their capacities for seat augmentation. The outcomes of these assessments are to be communicated to the provincial government for further presentation to the PMDC for formal approval. The Chief Minister stressed that the established educational standards and quality must remain uncompromised while expanding seats.
Acknowledging the Chief Minister’s efforts towards increasing medical and dental seats, attendees praised this initiative as a significant contribution to the province’s medical sector. It was collectively agreed that 20 percent of the additional seats would be reserved for deserving students through scholarships.