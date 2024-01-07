MEPCO sends report of 70 overloaded feeders to WB for financing

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed a survey of 70 overloaded feeders and sent a report to the World Bank for financing. MEPCO environment wing has pre­pared a complete report after a survey in various areas of Multan, DG Khan and Khanewal for the bi­furcation of 70 overloaded feeders and replacement of their conductors. Envi­ronment section engineer Nargis Memon informed in this regard that they met with the consumers con­cerned related to feeders personally and compiled a report after listening to their problems. The group meetings were conducted with the domestic, com­mercial and household women consumers con­nected to these feeders by visiting Multan, DG Khan, Mian Channu,Kot Chutta, Shujabad and Jalal Pur ar­eas.

THREE PEOPLE HURT AS CAR PLUNGES INTO DITCH

At least three people, in­cluding two women, sus­tained serious injuries as a car plunged into a ditch near Jhakri Nullah due to fog. According to rescue of­ficials, three people riding in a car were going some­where when suddenly the car plunged into a ditch due to thick fog. As a re­sult, Nasir Abbas, his wife, Pathano Mai, and Sonia sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Indus Hospital after pro­viding first aid.