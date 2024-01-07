N. Korea fires 60 rounds of artillery near Yeonpyeong Island

SEOUL - North Ko­rea’s military fired over 60 ar­tillery rounds near Yeonpyeo­ng Island on Saturday, Seoul’s military said, a day after both sides staged live-fire drills in the same area near their contest­ed maritime border. “North Ko­rean forces conducted artillery fire with over 60 rounds from the northwest area of Yeonpy­eong Island today between ap­proximately 16:00 and 17:00 (0700 to 0800 GMT),” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. On Friday, North Ko­rea fired more than 200 rounds of artillery shells near Yeonpy­eong and Baengnyeong, two sparsely populated islands situ­ated just south of a defacto mar­itime border between the two sides. Residents of the two is­lands were ordered to evacuate to shelters and ferries were sus­pended amid one of the most serious military escalations on the peninsula since Pyongyang fired shells at one of the islands in 2010. Both Friday and Satur­day, North Korea’s shells landed in a buffer zone created under a 2018 tension-reducing deal, which fell apart in November after the North launched a spy satellite. Seoul’s military said Saturday that “the repeated ar­tillery fire within the prohibit­ed hostile act zone by North Ko­rea poses a threat to the peace on the Korean Peninsula and es­calates tensions”. They issued “a strong warning”, and urged North Korea to immediately stop such actions. “North Ko­rea, following its claim of the complete nullification of the ‘September 19 Military Agree­ment’, continues to threaten our citizens with ongoing artil­lery fire within the prohibited hostile act zone,” the JCS said. “In response, our military will take appropriate measures to safeguard our nation,” it said. North Korea said Friday that its live-fire drills had not even had “an indirect effect” on the bor­der islands.