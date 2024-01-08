Naqvi opens Punjab’s 1st e-registration model centre

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the first e-Registration Model Centre of the province for the transfer of land locat­ed at LDA Plaza Kashmir Road here on Saturday.

Sub-Registrar offices of Ravi Town, Samana­bad Town and Data Gunj Baksh Town have been shifted for the facilitation of citizens at the e-Reg­istration Model Centre, a model e-Registration system for the transfer of land in Punjab.

The CM ordered to complete further two e-registration centres at Raiwind and Shalimar by 31st January.

He conducted a de­tailed visit of the e-Regis­tration Model Centre and inspected the e-registra­tion system for the trans­fer of land. He directed to formulate a system for the payment of online fee for the facilitation of citizens.

He also visited the branch of Punjab Bank at the e-Registration Cen­tre. He inspected the Sub Registrar offices of Ravi Town, Samanabad Town and Data Gunj Baksh Town established at the centre. The CM con­versed with citizens who had come for their trans­fer of land and inquired about the e-registration system. He asked a Garhi Shahu citizen present at the e- Registration Mod­el Centre as whether an­yone asked him for mon­ey for the registry. The citizens by appreciating the e-registration system replied that no money was being taken and the registration system was much simplified and eas­ier now.

Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the land transfer process of all the three towns would be done un­der a single roof at the e- Registration centre. “People would get rid of frequently visiting the offices for their transfer of land. The land trans­fer process would be­come transparent with the establishment of e-registration centre and corruption will be elim­inated. E-Registration Centres would be estab­lished in every Division­al Headquarter of Pun­jab. First e-Registration Centre has been inau­gurated in Lahore while other two centres would be completed soon. I will review the pace of work by visiting the Shalimar and Raiwind Centres” he said. All phases of e- reg­istry would be complet­ed in a short span of time at the e-Registration Model Centre. The CM lauded the performance of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Pun­jab Land Record Author­ity (PLRA) administra­tion and his team on the issuance of e- Registra­tion system.

The SMBR and DG PLRA gave a detailed briefing about the land transfer process under the e-registration sys­tem. Talking to media persons after inaugu­rating the first e-Regis­tration Centre, the CM said that manual registry would not be made now and so far 221,000 reg­istries had been made. A ban has been imposed on doing manual registry in Lahore as only e-Reg­istry would be made. Ex­cellent facilities have been provided to the cit­izens in the e- Registra­tion Centre.

He said that he had in­augurated one e-Regis­tration Centre in Lahore while two more e-reg­istration centres will be established in Shalimar Town and Raiwind. “I have directed the Depu­ty Commissioner to com­plete both e- Registration Centres by 31st January.” The BoP facility has been provided in the e-Regis­tration Centre and it will soon provide NADRA fa­cility as well.

In reply to a question Mohsin Naqvi stated that neither he cares for protocol nor criticism. “Criticism can be direct­ed at many things and I have no issue with it. If I had cared for criticism then I would not have done any work. The com­plaints about corrup­tion will be eliminated with the establishment of e- Registration Centre. Everything is computer­ised and there will be no waste of time,” he added.