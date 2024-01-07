New investment challenges keep on burdening weak economy

LAHORE - The Ferozepur Road Industrial Asso­ciation (FRIA) senior vice chairman and prominent leader of the PIAF Shahbaz Aslam has said that the new investment challenges keeping on burdening the already weak econom­ic landscape in the country mainly due to constant escalation in energy cost. The PIAF leader observed that the focus should be on streamlining the long-standing structural bottle­necks in the investment climate such as streamlining the FDI approval pro­cess. At the same time, stability in the country’s economic and political sce­nario is critical for any resurgence of investment in the country.

Shahbaz Aslam said that poor economic and political climate have been additional factors in bogging down the business and investment in the country over the last one year. He said there is no visible improve­ment in employment while the small and medium industries (SMEs)—the main providers of jobs— are strug­gling because of lack of funds and de­mand. The BMP chairman said that the larger industries are also operat­ing partially. Textile sector that was the major provider of permanent and daily wage jobs has lost 50 percent of both domestic and export market. The auto sector is operating at less than half capacity. The job losses at the original equipment manufactur­ers not significant but at auto vend­ers, where bulk of auto-related jobs exist are operating with minimum possible staff.

Shahbaz Aslam said that that with a view to save the economy the govern­ment should announce special incen­tives for a cash-strapped SMEs, which represents more than 90 percent of around 3.2 million business enter­prises in Pakistan, contributing 40 percent to the GDP, employing more than 80 percent of non-agricultural workforce, and generating 25 per­cent of export earnings. He, express­ing dissatisfaction over the financial packages, called for a significant cut in import duties and waiver of sales tax, income tax and additional income taxes which are still being charged in this time of grave economic crisis. He said that other factors have been the holding back of profits and dividends of the MNCs to control dollar outflow, which has left scared away foreign investors tremendously as they see the existing foreign investors unable to repatriate their earnings to their home countries. The FRIA senior vice chairman said that China has been the leading investor in Pakistan for few years and was a major contribu­tor to the increase in the size of FDI. However, the outgoing fiscal FY24 may drag down the inflows from else­where due to slowdown of econo­mies in the developed countries, he warned. He said that Pakistan has remained a potential market for for­eign investors, who still have plans to make fresh investment in the country, but they have continued to wait for the return of economic stability.