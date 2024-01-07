Sunday, January 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nine power pilferers booked in Sargodha

STAFF REPORT
January 07, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -  Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught nine power pilfer­ers during an ongoing crackdown here on Satur­day. According to official sources, the teams raided various areas of the district and caught nine accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Nazeer, Ahmad Yar, Asad Abbas, Maqbool Hussain, Shahid Imran, Riaz, Malik Umar and Ashfaq. On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against them. Police on Saturday arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to a spokesperson, teams of various police stations teams conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested Saif, Sohaib, Ali, Irfan and Yasir. The police also recovered 1.25-kg hashish, 30 litres of liquor and two pistols from them. Cases were registered against the accused.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1704514504.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024