Nine power pilferers booked in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught nine power pilfer­ers during an ongoing crackdown here on Satur­day. According to official sources, the teams raided various areas of the district and caught nine accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Nazeer, Ahmad Yar, Asad Abbas, Maqbool Hussain, Shahid Imran, Riaz, Malik Umar and Ashfaq. On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against them. Police on Saturday arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to a spokesperson, teams of various police stations teams conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested Saif, Sohaib, Ali, Irfan and Yasir. The police also recovered 1.25-kg hashish, 30 litres of liquor and two pistols from them. Cases were registered against the accused.