Not Forgotten

Qazi Hussain Ahmad’s services to the nation will always be remembered. I had a very strong personal relation­ship with Qazi Hussain Ahmed. I always learned from him. His face like a fresh rose is still in my eyes. On 6th January 2013, he Today is the tenth anniversary of the great per­son who said goodbye to the world and went to his true creator. He was the owner of a universal personality. He wanted national unity and was a figure of nobili­ty, integrity and patriotism. The death of Qazi Hussain Ahmed was a news of extreme shock and regret for all of us, but on the one hand there was heartfelt satisfac­tion that he spent his entire life in the struggle for the es­tablishment of religion. On the other hand, it was also satis­factory that he spent his entire life for the unity of the Ummah and was more active than the youth even in his old age. Qazi Hussain Ahmed was a wise politician whose political and reli­gious services should always be remembered.

Qazi Hussain Ahmad was also the patron of Pasban and Sha­bab Milli sub-organisations of Jamaat-e-Islami. He had full command of English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu and Pashto lan­guages. He was an experienced parliamentarian and promi­nent politician. He was also the author of several books. After his primary education, Qazi Hussain Ahmad joined Islamia Col­lege Peshawar where he obtained his BSc and MSc in Geogra­phy from the University of Peshawar. After that he started his own business in Peshawar. He was also elected Vice President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Since his school days, he was active in Jamiat-e-Islami students. In 1951, he joined Jamaat-e-Islami after meeting Maulana Syed Abul Ala Maududi, the founding leader of Jamaat-e-Islami. In 1970, he became a member of Jamaat-e-Islami and was elected Amir of Peshawar. He also became the Secretary General of Is­lami and was elected the third Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Paki­stan in 1987. After that he held the position of Jamaat-e-Islami Emirate till 2008. He was the central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami for almost 22 consecutive years.

He was elected a member of the Senate in 1986 and 1992. He resigned from the Senate in 1996. He was also elected a member of the National Assembly from NA-5 Nowshera in the 2002 general elections. General while he was also the Presi­dent of Muttahida Majlis Aam. In 1997, he conducted a cam­paign for the membership of the Jamaat at the national lev­el. Through his efforts, 35 lakh people joined Jamaat-e-Islami. He played a great role which can never be forgotten. He kept trying to keep the Muslim Ummah united till the end. The na­tion will not be able to forget these sacrifices of Qazi Hussain Ahmed. Qazi Hussain Ahmed announced his resignation from the National Assembly in July 2007 over the Lal Masjid inci­dent. Qazi Sahib was a very compassionate and loving person in ordinary life. He was equally popular among people of all ages. He wanted to unite all political parties on one platform. He founded the “National Unity Council” to end communal re­ligious hatred. Qazi Hussain Ahmed They considered the on­going civil war in the country to be a continuation of American policies and wanted the elections to be held on time so that the country could be put to an end. Disliked drawing room poli­tics. In addition to his arrest during the Tehreek Nafiz Mustafa, he also faced arrest as a reaction against the American attacks on Afghanistan and the offensive sketches in Europe. During the arrest, Qazi Hussain Ahmad was arrested.

He also wrote several articles which have been published in book form. Apart from this, he used to write on domestic and international situations from time to time in different news­papers. In Pakistani politics, Jamaat-e-Islami has been dis­tinguished by corruption, abuse of powers on its represen­tatives. No allegations like houses and plots and commission. During his various periods, hundreds of people were elect­ed to the National Assembly, Provincial Assemblies and the Senate and not only returned unblemished, but also worked above all in the service sector. He raised public issues in ev­ery platform in a vigorous manner. Ideological Despite the differences, even the fiercest opponents of Jamaat-e-Islami express this openly. On the death of Qazi Hussain Ahmad, fu­neral prayers were performed in absentia in all continents of the world, including the Kaaba, the historic mosque of Istan­bul. Illuminate the grave with your light (Amen).

Muhammad Imranul Haq

The writer is a Deputy Secretary Information of Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab and Chairman D Nine Media Forum Pakistan