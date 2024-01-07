Over 2,000 students participate in aptitude test for free IT courses by Landhi Town

KARACHI - Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has inaugurated the Information Technol­ogy based skill development courses launched by the Landhi Town in collabora­tion of the JI Youth’s local chapter, free of cost, here on Saturday as over two thou­sand aspiring candidates ap­peared in the aptitude test. The JI leader also inaugurat­ed a flowers exhibition and a fleet of restored vehicles in the same town. The vehicles and machinery had been abandoned for over one decade. World acclaimed female athlete Naseem Hamed also participated in the flowers exhibition held at a model park where sev­eral activities were organ­ised exclusively for women. Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehm­an received warm welcome at the Landhi Town. Speak­ing on the occasion, the JI leader praised the team of Landhi Town for the ex­amplary performance and hosting such a vivid activi­ties. He said that the JI had pointed out before the local government elections that a large number of vehicles had been abandoned at vari­ous town offices in order to steal their parts whereas fuel was being drawn in the name of those vehicles. He added that the Landhi Town was the third one where the JI got the abandoned vehi­cles restored. The JI leader said that the JI has walked the talk and has been striv­ing hard to serve Karachiites even beyond the mandate. He urged Karachiites to vote and support the JI in the up­coming general elections in order to continue and pace up the voyage of progress and development in the city. Landhi Town Chairman Ab­dul Jameel Khan, Vice Chair­man Muhammad Imran and other JI leaders were ac­companying the JI leader.