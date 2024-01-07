Over 2,000 students participate in aptitude test for free IT courses by Landhi Town

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has inaugurated the Information Technology based skill development courses launched by the Landhi Town in collaboration of the JI Youth’s local chapter, free of cost, here on Saturday as over two thousand aspiring candidates appeared in the aptitude test. The JI leader also inaugurated a flowers exhibition and a fleet of restored vehicles in the same town. The vehicles and machinery had been abandoned for over one decade. World acclaimed female athlete Naseem Hamed also participated in the flowers exhibition held at a model park where several activities were organised exclusively for women. Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman received warm welcome at the Landhi Town. Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader praised the team of Landhi Town for the examplary performance and hosting such a vivid activities. He said that the JI had pointed out before the local government elections that a large number of vehicles had been abandoned at various town offices in order to steal their parts whereas fuel was being drawn in the name of those vehicles. He added that the Landhi Town was the third one where the JI got the abandoned vehicles restored. The JI leader said that the JI has walked the talk and has been striving hard to serve Karachiites even beyond the mandate. He urged Karachiites to vote and support the JI in the upcoming general elections in order to continue and pace up the voyage of progress and development in the city. Landhi Town Chairman Abdul Jameel Khan, Vice Chairman Muhammad Imran and other JI leaders were accompanying the JI leader.