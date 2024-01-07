Pakistan, UAE agree to maximise bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to maximize bilat­eral trade and facilitate investment in key sectors.

Dr Gohar Ejaz, Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Industries and Invest­ment, and Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, held a productive meeting at Abu Dhabi to strengthen bilateral economic ties between the two nations. The discus­sions focused on maximizing bilateral trade volume and identifying promis­ing avenues for UAE’s investment in Pakistan’s service and logistics sec­tors. These avenues encompass vital areas such as infrastructure devel­opment of ports, logistics hubs, and aviation facilities, expansion of ship­ping & cargo services, and investment in modern technologies & services to enhance efficiency.

Both ministers expressed their un­wavering commitment to streamlining procedures and creating an environ­ment conducive for UAE investors. They acknowledged the immense potential for collaboration in these sectors, which would not only boost trade but also generate employment opportunities and contribute to the overall economic growth of both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ejaz said: “We are excited about the op­portunities that lie ahead with this re­newed focus on economic cooperation with the UAE. Our shared vision for a vibrant and interconnected future paves the way for mutually beneficial investments and trade initiatives.” This meeting marks a significant step for­ward in the Pak-UAE economic part­nership. By prioritizing investments in infrastructure development, modern technologies, and key service sectors, both nations aim to achieve sustain­able growth and strengthen their pres­ence in the global marketplace.