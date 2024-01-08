Monday, January 08, 2024
PDMA forecast season’s first snowfall in Murree; authorities prepare for tourist Influx

January 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  In anticipation of the season’s first snowfall, the Provincial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) has issued a forecast for Murree and surrounding areas, with the snowfall ex­pected to commence on Tuesday morning, January 9.

The weather in Murree, Galyat, and nearby regions is predicted to turn cold and dry, with temperatures dropping further following rain and snowfall on Monday and Wednesday, a spokesperson from PDMA told a private news channel. In response to a query about the trag­ic events of January 2022, when 22 lives were lost due to a snowstorm that left many strand­ed on the roads around Murree, he said the au­thorities have been diligently working to pre­vent a recurrence. The disaster was attributed to the negligence of local authorities, allowing an excessive number of vehicles (over 13,000) into Murree, surpassing its capacity of 4,000, the spokesperson maintained. To mitigate such risks, he noted that the administration of Mur­ree has taken proactive measures. Last week, three facilitation centers for tourists were set up, and this number has now been increased to 13. The focus is on ensuring the safety of vis­itors, particularly those arriving in their cars, said the spokesperson. Authorities are keen to avoid a repeat of the 2022 tragedy, he said, em­phasizing the importance of responsible man­agement and adherence to capacity limits to ensure the safety of both tourists and residents in the picturesque hill station. Meanwhile, travelers, accompanied by families primarily arriving from various districts of Central Pun­jab and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were observed in significant numbers in the valleys of Kalam, Madain, Bahrain, and Malam Jab­ba in Upper Swat. This occurred amidst light to moderate rains and snowfall, resulting in a notable drop in temperature.

