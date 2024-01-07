Polling stations torched in Bangladesh day before election

DHAKKA - At least 14 polling sta­tions in Bangladesh have been set on fire, includ­ing one on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka. The wave of attacks comes a day before the country goes to the polls. On Fri­day, a busy commuter train was allegedly set on fire, killing four pas­sengers. Most opposition parties are boycotting the election, in which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to win a fourth consecutive term.

Police says a promi­nent opposition politi­cian, Nabiullah Nabi of the Bangladesh Nation­alist Party (BNP) and six other party activists have been arrested on suspicion of involve­ment in Friday’s fire on a commuter train in central Dhaka. Samanta Lal Sen, a senior official at the Dhaka hospital, says eight people have been critically injured.

Local media say a Buddhist temple in the south-eastern city of Chittagong has been torched, and the Election Commission says a local party office of the rul­ing Awami League has been attacked. The BNP has asked voters to boy­cott the poll and called a two-day strike across the country. The ruling Awami League has ac­cused the BNP of trying to disrupt the election by unleashing a “reign of terror on innocent peo­ple.” On Friday, the UN Special Rapporteur, Clé­ment Nyaletsossi Voule, said he was “deeply dis­turbed” by the repres­sive environment sur­rounding the polls.