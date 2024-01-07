Sunday, January 07, 2024
PP-80: Tribunal dismisses appeal against Maryam papers acceptance

Agencies
January 07, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  An appellate tribunal on Saturday dismissed an appeal, filed against acceptance of nomination pa­pers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz from provincial assembly constituency PP-80 (Sargodha). 

The tribunal comprising Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the appeal and upheld the decision of the returning officer. Advocate Mehr Tahir had challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz from PP-80. He submitted that the returning officer concerned had illegally ac­cepted the nomination papers. The PML-N leader had filed nomination papers for six seats for the general election. Her nomination papers had been submitted from NA-119 and NA-120, besides PP-80, PP-159, PP-160, and PP-165.

