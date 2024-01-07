PPP’s Election Manifesto

Speaking on the 16th death anniversary of the former Prime Minister and her mother, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unveiled a 10-points party manifesto for the upcoming general election in 2024. Promise filled lofty manifesto entails all the pressing issues ranging from unprecedented inflation to free electricity and uplifting healthcare system among others. Bilawal if implemented fully, PPP’s 10-points could take the country out of the prevalent mess. He thundered saying that PPP takes electoral exercise as a spirited competition, expressing no fear but rather a determination to engage fiercely.
Masses are grappling with unprecedented inflation -- 29 percent year on year basis -- with seemingly no end in sight. The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) projected 29.02% inflation, significantly higher than what the Ministry of Finance expected for December 2023. In its monthly Economic Outlook for December 2023, the ministry had predicted inflation to remain below 28.5% in December and further easing out to 24-25% in January 2024. At one point, the cost of electricity doubled in a span of just three months – July to August—whereas NEPRA enforced another hike of Rs. 3.07 per unit in early December. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the price of wheat flour has more than doubled since August 2022 whereas sugar prices soared to an all-time high hitting Rs. 170 with marginal reductions in the following months. Likewise, petrol price also shell-shocked the masses when it hovered over Rs. 330/liter only to be declining gradually to 268, thanks to lowered prices in the international market and rupee’s late appreciation. Given the ministry’s projections and troubling stats, at least four points of PPP’s manifesto are directly and three are indirectly related to addressing inflation and hunger. A pledge to give free 300 units of electricity – an average 3–4 person family falls in this bracket--, to free healthcare and Bhook Mitao (End Hunger) together with labour and youth card and expansion of Benazir Income Support programs are well placed points in the manifesto.
Salaried class in Pakistan always remained overburdened with taxes on its gross earnings. Successive governments increased taxes, at times directly and at times through introducing dubious different slabs, with the World Bank and IMF asking the caretaker government to impose more taxes. According to suggestions included in WB’s Pakistan Development Outlook in October, the bank recommended to start taxing monthly salaries below Rs50,000 and further reduce the Rs500,000 per month income threshold for charging the highest income tax rate of 35% from salaried individuals. Likewise in December, the IMF urged to cut the number of tax slabs for the salaried and business class from the existing seven to four. If accepted, the move will severely impact the middle and upper middle-income groups, which already endure much of the burden. Meanwhile, PPP has vowed to double the salaries as a first priority, if it culminates in power. The party may not be able to defy financial watchdogs’ recommendations but doubling salaries would bring considerable respite for an overburdened salaried class.
The PPP has also pledged to address education and housing subjects, the two of which are considered to be one of least addressed questions. According to a UNICEF report, an estimated 22.8 million children aged 5-16 are out-of-school in Pakistan, up from 18.7 million in 2021. On the other hand, the country spends a total of 1.7 percent of the GDP on education, however, it needs to spend 4 percent for improvement in standards and children education. Besides, in May, WB estimated a housing shortage of approximately 10 million units and growing, with 47 percent of households living in overcrowded housing units in informal settlements such as Katchi Abadis. A 2020 UNICEF report estimated that 36% of all the Katchi Abadis are still unregistered and are, therefore, illegal. With Pakistan’s population is expected to increase to 250 million by 2025 and for the urban population to entail 50% of the total population by 2040, the demand for housing is expected to increase manifold. The points to ensure access to education for every child and building new low cost 3 million houses are, hence, well-thought-of promises.
PPP’s 10-point agenda may not have covered everything – no mention of climate change, technological development and reforms in police and bureaucracy -- but it is a public manifesto with emphasis on social welfare. The bigger challenges such as foreign policy, privatizing state-owned enterprises and scaling back expenditures can be done after assuming power. Bilawal already hinted at abolishing 17 ministries calling them redundant in the wake of 18th amendment. The troubles that the country is into, cannot be undone overnight but a clear roadmap in the shape of a carefully drafted manifesto is the best jumpstart. PPP has taken the lead in this regard and the electorate will soon decide how impactful it is.
Hira Tanvir Kaira
The writer completed MSc FinTech from Imperial College London. Her ‘X’ handle is @hiratanvirkaira