PPP’s Election Manifesto

Speaking on the 16th death an­niversary of the former Prime Minister and her mother, Sha­heed Benazir Bhutto, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unveiled a 10-points par­ty manifesto for the up­coming general election in 2024. Promise filled lofty manifesto entails all the pressing issues ranging from unprece­dented inflation to free elec­tricity and uplifting healthcare system among others. Bilawal if implemented fully, PPP’s 10-points could take the country out of the prevalent mess. He thundered say­ing that PPP takes electoral ex­ercise as a spirited competition, expressing no fear but rather a de­termination to engage fiercely.

Masses are grappling with un­precedented inflation -- 29 per­cent year on year basis -- with seemingly no end in sight. The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) projected 29.02% inflation, significantly higher than what the Ministry of Finance expected for December 2023. In its monthly Economic Outlook for December 2023, the ministry had predicted inflation to remain below 28.5% in December and further easing out to 24-25% in January 2024. At one point, the cost of electricity dou­bled in a span of just three months – July to August—whereas NEPRA enforced another hike of Rs. 3.07 per unit in early December. Ac­cording to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the price of wheat flour has more than doubled since Au­gust 2022 whereas sugar prices soared to an all-time high hitting Rs. 170 with marginal reductions in the following months. Likewise, petrol price also shell-shocked the masses when it hovered over Rs. 330/liter only to be declining gradually to 268, thanks to low­ered prices in the international market and rupee’s late apprecia­tion. Given the ministry’s projec­tions and troubling stats, at least four points of PPP’s manifesto are directly and three are indirect­ly related to addressing inflation and hunger. A pledge to give free 300 units of electricity – an aver­age 3–4 person family falls in this bracket--, to free healthcare and Bhook Mitao (End Hunger) togeth­er with labour and youth card and expansion of Benazir Income Sup­port programs are well placed points in the manifesto.

Salaried class in Pakistan always remained overburdened with tax­es on its gross earnings. Succes­sive governments increased tax­es, at times directly and at times through introducing dubious dif­ferent slabs, with the World Bank and IMF asking the caretaker gov­ernment to impose more taxes. According to suggestions includ­ed in WB’s Pakistan Development Outlook in October, the bank rec­ommended to start taxing month­ly salaries below Rs50,000 and further reduce the Rs500,000 per month income threshold for charging the highest income tax rate of 35% from salaried individ­uals. Likewise in December, the IMF urged to cut the number of tax slabs for the salaried and business class from the existing seven to four. If accepted, the move will se­verely impact the middle and up­per middle-income groups, which already endure much of the bur­den. Meanwhile, PPP has vowed to double the salaries as a first prior­ity, if it culminates in power. The party may not be able to defy fi­nancial watchdogs’ recommenda­tions but doubling salaries would bring considerable respite for an overburdened salaried class.

The PPP has also pledged to ad­dress education and housing sub­jects, the two of which are consid­ered to be one of least addressed questions. According to a UNI­CEF report, an estimated 22.8 mil­lion children aged 5-16 are out-of-school in Pakistan, up from 18.7 million in 2021. On the other hand, the country spends a total of 1.7 percent of the GDP on educa­tion, however, it needs to spend 4 percent for improvement in stan­dards and children education. Besides, in May, WB estimated a housing shortage of approximate­ly 10 million units and growing, with 47 percent of households liv­ing in overcrowded housing units in informal settlements such as Katchi Abadis. A 2020 UNICEF report estimated that 36% of all the Katchi Abadis are still unreg­istered and are, therefore, illegal. With Pakistan’s population is ex­pected to increase to 250 million by 2025 and for the urban popu­lation to entail 50% of the total population by 2040, the demand for housing is expected to in­crease manifold. The points to en­sure access to education for every child and building new low cost 3 million houses are, hence, well-thought-of promises.

PPP’s 10-point agenda may not have covered everything – no men­tion of climate change, technologi­cal development and reforms in police and bureaucracy -- but it is a public manifesto with empha­sis on social welfare. The bigger challenges such as foreign policy, privatizing state-owned enterpris­es and scaling back expenditures can be done after assuming pow­er. Bilawal already hinted at abol­ishing 17 ministries calling them redundant in the wake of 18th amendment. The troubles that the country is into, cannot be undone overnight but a clear roadmap in the shape of a carefully drafted manifesto is the best jumpstart. PPP has taken the lead in this re­gard and the electorate will soon decide how impactful it is.

Hira Tanvir Kaira

The writer completed MSc FinTech from Imperial College London. Her ‘X’ handle is @hiratanvirkaira