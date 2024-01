LAHORE - A prayer leader was shot dead by unidentified mo­torcyclists in the limits of Manawan police precincts on Saturday. Rescue work­ers said the victim was identified as 28-year-old Ali Raza. Police sources said that two gunmen rid­ing on motorcycle opened fire on the victim and fled instantly. The police shift­ed the body to the morgue for autopsy and are in­vestigating with no arrest made yet.