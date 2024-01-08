President orders restoration of WAPDA welfare grant to special person

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has directed WAPDA to immediately pay/restore the welfare grant to a re­tired employee’s special child from the date of its discontinuation.

He also ordered WAP­DA to initiate disci­plinary proceedings against delinquent offi­cials who decided to stop the welfare grant despite the fact that the grant had been issued for life after fulfilling the re­quired criteria.

While accepting a rep­resentation of Syed Noor Ali Zaidi (the com­plainant) against Wa­faqi Mohtasib’s decision, the President said that the delinquent officials caused an embarrass­ing situation, not only for the family of a re­tired employee but also for WAPDA by unjust­ly stopping the welfare grant to a person with disability (PWD) who had been declared un­employable for life and was totally dependent on his parents. He added that WAPDA should con­tact the Ministry of Hu­man Rights, which had a definite programme to teach more than 50 skill sets to PWDs and later link them to possible em­ployers. He stressed that on such issues, it was the responsibility of in­stitutions like WAPDA to guide PWDs, take social responsibility, and en­sure that they become employable.

As per details, the com­plainant had stated be­fore Wafaqi Mohtasib that he was a special child of a retired WAPDA em­ployee and that the Med­ical Board had declared him unemployable for life and recommended him for WAPDA Welfare Fund (WWF) under the rules. According to him, he was getting the wel­fare grant regularly until he attained the age of 21 when WAPDA struck his name off from the WAP­DA medical treatment book. Feeling aggrieved, he approached Wafaqi Mohtasib, who passed the order that WAPDA did not commit any malad­ministration as the com­plainant was 30 years of age and was not entitled to the free medical facility and welfare grant, as per rules. Feeling aggrieved, the complainant raised the matter with the Pres­ident by filing a represen­tation against the Mohta­sib’s order.

The President in his decision observed that a few key facts had es­caped the notice of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, which established that the com­plainant was entitled to the welfare grant. He pointed out that the com­plainant had been de­clared by WAPDA’s own Medical Board as “Deaf and Dumb since birth”, “unemployable for life” and “totally dependent on his parents” in 1996. He further observed that the Managing Committee of WWF had sanctioned a welfare grant for life for the complainant in 1996. He also referred to WWF Rules which provided for the provision of welfare grants to special children of WAPDA employees subject to the provision of medical certificates. He added that NADRA had also issued a CNIC to the complainant depict­ing him as a “person with disability for life.”

The President conclud­ed that the welfare grant was issued to the com­plainant as per rules and the question that who decided to stop the wel­fare grant and why need­ed to be investigated. He rejected the order of Wa­faqi Mohtasib and direct­ed WAPDA to immediate­ly pay the welfare grant to the complainant from the date of discontinua­tion. He also asked WAP­DA to initiate disciplinary proceedings against de­linquent officials and re­port compliance within 30 days to the Mohtasib.