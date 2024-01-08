PTI former MPA Umer Tanvir Butt quits politics after getting bail in May 9 violence cases

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former MPA Umer Tanvir Butt on Saturday announced to part ways with the party and quitting poli­tics after condemning the May 9 violence.

Umer Tanvir Butt made this an­nouncement soon after getting bail from an anti terrorism court in Rawalpindi in cases registered against him for his alleged involve­ment in May 9 GHQ and other mil­itary installations. Umer Tanvir Butt Malik strongly condemned the attacks on the military instal­lations following the arrest of the PTI chairman and former prime minister.

He demanded strict action against those found guilty of the attacks. He said that Imran Khan was widening the gulf be­tween Pakistan Army and mass­es. He termed May 9 incident as a black day in history of Paki­stan. It may be noted that offi­cials of Police Station City had arrested Umer Tanvir Butt in December 14 from premises of anti-terrorism court in connec­tion with May 9 violence cases. The former MPA was also nom­inated in 12 other cases lodged under multiple sections includ­ing terrorism.

Meanwhile, an election tribu­nal upheld the decision of Re­turning Officer of rejecting nom­ination papers of Hiba Fawad Chaudhry, the wife of former federal minister and PTI MNA Fawad Cahdhry. LHC Rawalpin­di Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf has dismissed the appli­cation filed against decision of RO of rejecting nominations of Hiba Fawad Chaudhry and de­clared her as ill-eligible for gen­eral elections 2024.