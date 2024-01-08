PTI former MPA Umer Tanvir Butt quits politics after getting bail in May 9 violence cases

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former MPA Umer Tanvir Butt on Saturday announced to part ways with the party and quitting politics after condemning the May 9 violence.
Umer Tanvir Butt made this announcement soon after getting bail from an anti terrorism court in Rawalpindi in cases registered against him for his alleged involvement in May 9 GHQ and other military installations. Umer Tanvir Butt Malik strongly condemned the attacks on the military installations following the arrest of the PTI chairman and former prime minister.
He demanded strict action against those found guilty of the attacks. He said that Imran Khan was widening the gulf between Pakistan Army and masses. He termed May 9 incident as a black day in history of Pakistan. It may be noted that officials of Police Station City had arrested Umer Tanvir Butt in December 14 from premises of anti-terrorism court in connection with May 9 violence cases. The former MPA was also nominated in 12 other cases lodged under multiple sections including terrorism.
Meanwhile, an election tribunal upheld the decision of Returning Officer of rejecting nomination papers of Hiba Fawad Chaudhry, the wife of former federal minister and PTI MNA Fawad Cahdhry. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf has dismissed the application filed against decision of RO of rejecting nominations of Hiba Fawad Chaudhry and declared her as ill-eligible for general elections 2024.